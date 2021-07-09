Today’s Headlines
- SoCal Advocacy Groups Win $275,000 in Active Transportation Grants from “Go Human” (SCAG)
- VTA Plans to Restore Light Rail Service This Month to San Jose (SJ Spotlight)
- Rialto Uses $1 million from State to Launch 100 Bike E-bike Share Program (SB Sun)
- Columnist: Tesla Is Just Another Car Company Now (SF Gate)
- “Invest in America” Act Includes $19.1 Million for San Fernando Valley (LA Daily News)
- Why Is Clovis Growing So Fast in the Central Valley? (Fresno Bee)
- As Heat Wave Rolls Into NorCal, Officials Call for Conservation (SacBee)
- Cities Should Be Focused on Replacing Pavement, Which Covers 30 Percent of Urban Land (Next City)
