Today’s Headlines

  • SoCal Advocacy Groups Win $275,000 in Active Transportation Grants from “Go Human” (SCAG)
  • VTA Plans to Restore Light Rail Service This Month to San Jose (SJ Spotlight)
  • Rialto Uses $1 million from State to Launch 100 Bike E-bike Share Program (SB Sun)
  • Columnist: Tesla Is Just Another Car Company Now (SF Gate)
  • “Invest in America” Act Includes $19.1 Million for San Fernando Valley (LA Daily News)
  • Why Is Clovis Growing So Fast in the Central Valley? (Fresno Bee)
  • As Heat Wave Rolls Into NorCal, Officials Call for Conservation (SacBee)
  • Cities Should Be Focused on Replacing Pavement, Which Covers 30 Percent of Urban Land (Next City)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF
National Headlines at Streetsblog USA