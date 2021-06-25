Today’s Headlines
- New report on climate change is full of bad news (France 24)
- New wind and solar projects produce cheaper energy than coal (The Guardian)
- Bikes solve so many problems, and people in Lebanon are catching on (Aljazeera)
- A lawn care business ranked U.S. cities on their bikeableness (New York Times)
- San Leandro city council pooh-poohs plan to change rail route to speed trains, avoid conflicts with freight (Mercury News)
- To be safe in parklets, driving must change (SF Examiner)
- How to invest transportation dollars to create a greener, more equitable recovery (The City Fix)
- Disagreement on whether transit is infrastructure is political (Next City)
- Freeways kill cities (City Commentary)
- CTC allocates $ to L.A. County transportation projects (Spectrum)
- Should California build affordable housing on contaminated land? (Capital and Main)
- The true reason for bike helmet laws (Systemic Failure)
