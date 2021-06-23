Today’s Headlines
- It’s time to decriminalize jaywalking (CalMatters)
- After slow-walking pedestrian access repairs for a bridge, city claims a new deadline will prevent real fixes (Santa Monica Daily Press)
- When planners do the old switcheroo from “it’s too early to say” to “it’s too late to do anything” (City Observatory)
- Some pandemic experiments become long-term solutions for SF transit (SF Examiner)
- But SF Mayor vetoes fare-free Muni (SF Chronicle)
- LAX to get a transit station (US News)
- LA County extends its eviction moratorium for a few months (LA Times)
- California still negotiating over whether to extend statewide eviction moratorium (CalMatters)
- And is hatching a plan to cover unpaid rent debt (NY Times)
- Assembly committee passes bill to help increase housing near transit (Courthouse News)
- U.S., including the Bay Area, is growing more segregated (SF Chronicle)
