- Maybe keep the mask on for now: Unvaccinated groups continue to see high infection rates (CalMatters)
- It’s gonna be hot this week (SF Chronicle)
- Youth climate march from Paradise arrives at Golden Gate Bridge (SF Chronicle)
- What if we designed cities for the safety of people? (Globe and Mail)
- We could have cheaper greener energy, but rate setting needs reform (CalMatters)
- Infrastructure bill needs to be followed by a climate change bill (Forbes)
- State of the Cities report: Infrastructure, public safety, pandemic recovery (Smart Cities Dive)
- Orange County cities sue over state housing mandates (Voice of OC)
- The problem with improving transportation but not access (Human Transit)
- London uses road fees to tackle pollution, inequality (The City Fix)
- Could rush hour actually change? (NY Times)
