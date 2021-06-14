Today’s Headlines

  • Maybe keep the mask on for now: Unvaccinated groups continue to see high infection rates (CalMatters)
  • It’s gonna be hot this week (SF Chronicle)
  • Youth climate march from Paradise arrives at Golden Gate Bridge (SF Chronicle)
  • What if we designed cities for the safety of people? (Globe and Mail)
  • We could have cheaper greener energy, but rate setting needs reform (CalMatters)
  • Infrastructure bill needs to be followed by a climate change bill (Forbes)
  • State of the Cities report: Infrastructure, public safety, pandemic recovery (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Orange County cities sue over state housing mandates (Voice of OC)
  • The problem with improving transportation but not access (Human Transit)
  • London uses road fees to tackle pollution, inequality (The City Fix)
  • Could rush hour actually change? (NY Times)

