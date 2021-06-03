Today’s Headlines
- It’s World Bicycle Day, and Portugal and Germany are feeling it
- The lost opportunities of very wide streets (CityLab)
- Oakland is the future (Wired)
- Lyft’s new ebike-share has everyone excited (Wired)
- Amazon forces its drivers to walk into heavy traffic (Vice)
- Everyone traded away their principles for bipartisanship in the Senate Transportation bill (Transportation for America)
- Biden nominates helmet mandate supporter to chair National Traffic Safety Board (Systemic Failure)
- AC Transit plans major network changes, but is slow to return to pre-pandemic service levels (Berkeleyside)
- San Diego’s parks are not accessible to everyone (San Diego Reader)
- Bay Area Air Quality Management District delays vote on requiring anti-pollution technology (SF Chronicle)
- California reparations task force begins work (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF