  • It’s World Bicycle Day, and Portugal and Germany are feeling it
  • The lost opportunities of very wide streets (CityLab)
  • Oakland is the future (Wired)
  • Lyft’s new ebike-share has everyone excited (Wired)
  • Amazon forces its drivers to walk into heavy traffic (Vice)
  • Everyone traded away their principles for bipartisanship in the Senate Transportation bill (Transportation for America)
  • Biden nominates helmet mandate supporter to chair National Traffic Safety Board (Systemic Failure)
  • AC Transit plans major network changes, but is slow to return to pre-pandemic service levels (Berkeleyside)
  • San Diego’s parks are not accessible to everyone (San Diego Reader)
  • Bay Area Air Quality Management District delays vote on requiring anti-pollution technology (SF Chronicle)
  • California reparations task force begins work (Sacramento Bee)

