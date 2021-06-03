Today’s Headlines

It’s World Bicycle Day, and Portugal and Germany are feeling it

The lost opportunities of very wide streets (CityLab)

Oakland is the future (Wired)

Lyft’s new ebike-share has everyone excited (Wired)

Amazon forces its drivers to walk into heavy traffic (Vice)

Everyone traded away their principles for bipartisanship in the Senate Transportation bill (Transportation for America)

Biden nominates helmet mandate supporter to chair National Traffic Safety Board (Systemic Failure)

AC Transit plans major network changes, but is slow to return to pre-pandemic service levels (Berkeleyside)

San Diego’s parks are not accessible to everyone (San Diego Reader)

Bay Area Air Quality Management District delays vote on requiring anti-pollution technology (SF Chronicle)

California reparations task force begins work (Sacramento Bee)

