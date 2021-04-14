Today’s Headlines

  • The case for a transit-first infrastructure plan (CityLab)
  • Bill to ban fracking – and require setbacks around oil wells – dies in committee (SF Chronicle)
  • Sacramento Bee “unearths” a report saying what’s been known all along – gas taxes are not enough to fix all the roads CA already has
  • Recycled plastic in roads? Bill to study the issue advances (Coronado Times)
    • But maybe keep microplastic, particulate pollution in mind (Wired)
  • Bill would allow school buses to use cameras to enforce speed violations (Spectrum News)
  • Special treatment: CA politicians may be fined for campaign violations, but that doesn’t mean they pay or anything (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF