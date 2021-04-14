Today’s Headlines

The case for a transit-first infrastructure plan (CityLab)

Bill to ban fracking – and require setbacks around oil wells – dies in committee (SF Chronicle)

Sacramento Bee “unearths” a report saying what’s been known all along – gas taxes are not enough to fix all the roads CA already has

Recycled plastic in roads? Bill to study the issue advances (Coronado Times) But maybe keep microplastic, particulate pollution in mind (Wired)

Bill would allow school buses to use cameras to enforce speed violations (Spectrum News)

Special treatment: CA politicians may be fined for campaign violations, but that doesn’t mean they pay or anything (CalMatters)

