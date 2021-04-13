Today’s Headlines

  • Will 2021 be the year California moves ahead on transportation? (Willits News)
  • Bill to ban fracking bill headed to its first hearing (KQED)
  • CA high-speed rail program hopeful over Biden infrastructure plan (Capitol Weekly)
  • Chaotic Berkeley intersection to get a double roundabout (Berkeleyside)
  • BART makes plans to resume night service, add more trains (Local News)
  • Bay Area traffic is back in full force (SF Chronicle)
  • Salesforce keeps remote-work option, but will reopen its San Francisco offices soon (Mercury News)
  • Watsonville disappointed by region’s rejection of passenger rail plan (Good Times)
  • “Good design” has been ruining cities (Slate)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF