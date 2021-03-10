Today’s Headlines

Tesla to DMV: Our cars are not self-driving. Even though we tell our customers they are (LA Times)

AV developers can’t figure out how to avoid hitting people, so propose that pedestrians be the ones responsible for safety (TreeHugger)

Stockton/Lodi area has grown increasingly dangerous for anyone on foot, bike (Fox News)

How COVID changed San Francisco’s streets (SF Examiner)

Santa Cruz Metro to go all-electric … by 2040 (Mass Transit)

Five EV car-sharing programs that incorporate equity (Greenbiz)

Kern County plan to fast-track new oil wells is a mess (Politico)

Feds have a version of CalEnviroScreen to map communities suffering environmental injustice (EHS Daily Advisor)

UC Davis giving students small grants to stay in town over spring break (LA Times, Fox)

Oakland to consider allowing fourplexes in single-family areas (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF