Today’s Headlines
- Tesla to DMV: Our cars are not self-driving. Even though we tell our customers they are (LA Times)
- AV developers can’t figure out how to avoid hitting people, so propose that pedestrians be the ones responsible for safety (TreeHugger)
- Stockton/Lodi area has grown increasingly dangerous for anyone on foot, bike (Fox News)
- How COVID changed San Francisco’s streets (SF Examiner)
- Santa Cruz Metro to go all-electric … by 2040 (Mass Transit)
- Five EV car-sharing programs that incorporate equity (Greenbiz)
- Kern County plan to fast-track new oil wells is a mess (Politico)
- Feds have a version of CalEnviroScreen to map communities suffering environmental injustice (EHS Daily Advisor)
- UC Davis giving students small grants to stay in town over spring break (LA Times, Fox)
- Oakland to consider allowing fourplexes in single-family areas (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF