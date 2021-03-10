Today’s Headlines

  • Tesla to DMV: Our cars are not self-driving. Even though we tell our customers they are (LA Times)
  • AV developers can’t figure out how to avoid hitting people, so propose that pedestrians be the ones responsible for safety (TreeHugger)
  • Stockton/Lodi area has grown increasingly dangerous for anyone on foot, bike (Fox News)
  • How COVID changed San Francisco’s streets (SF Examiner)
  • Santa Cruz Metro to go all-electric … by 2040 (Mass Transit)
  • Five EV car-sharing programs that incorporate equity (Greenbiz)
  • Kern County plan to fast-track new oil wells is a mess (Politico)
  • Feds have a version of CalEnviroScreen to map communities suffering environmental injustice (EHS Daily Advisor)
  • UC Davis giving students small grants to stay in town over spring break (LA Times, Fox)
  • Oakland to consider allowing fourplexes in single-family areas (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF