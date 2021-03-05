Today’s Headlines
- Save the Date! Bike to Wherever Day is moving back to May (21, 2021) (Daily Republic)
- Transit agencies looking to develop their real estate (Fast Company)
- Car and motorcycle companies are now making e-bikes (NY Times)
- Including a “ridiculously priced” one from Porsche (The Verge)
- Petaluma’s ban on new gas stations might be the first in the nation (Times Union)
- Car safety rating program is useless (Vice)
- Stockton’s experiment with Universal Basic Income worked really well (NPR)
- Forty percent of vaccine doses are being held for most vulnerable people (KOB4)
- Diversity in the courts: Judges are still mostly white and male (CalMatters)
