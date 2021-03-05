Today’s Headlines

Save the Date! Bike to Wherever Day is moving back to May (21, 2021) (Daily Republic)

Transit agencies looking to develop their real estate (Fast Company)

Car and motorcycle companies are now making e-bikes (NY Times) Including a “ridiculously priced” one from Porsche (The Verge)

Petaluma’s ban on new gas stations might be the first in the nation (Times Union)

Car safety rating program is useless (Vice)

Stockton’s experiment with Universal Basic Income worked really well (NPR)

Forty percent of vaccine doses are being held for most vulnerable people (KOB4)

Diversity in the courts: Judges are still mostly white and male (CalMatters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF