Today’s Headlines

  • Save the Date! Bike to Wherever Day is moving back to May (21, 2021) (Daily Republic)
  • Transit agencies looking to develop their real estate (Fast Company)
  • Car and motorcycle companies are now making e-bikes (NY Times)
    • Including a “ridiculously priced” one from Porsche (The Verge)
  • Petaluma’s ban on new gas stations might be the first in the nation (Times Union)
  • Car safety rating program is useless (Vice)
  • Stockton’s experiment with Universal Basic Income worked really well (NPR)
  • Forty percent of vaccine doses are being held for most vulnerable people (KOB4)
  • Diversity in the courts: Judges are still mostly white and male (CalMatters)

