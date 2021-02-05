Today’s Headlines
- Biden and the NHTSA have a big safety mess to clean up. Thanks, Elon (LA Times)
- Set a national clean energy standard ASAP (Gizmodo, Vox)
- Buttigieg promises to focus on transportation equity (The Hill)
- Analysis: How long will transit relief last? (Transit Center)
- The case for federal transit operations funding (Planetizen)
- More on head of LA Metro stepping down (LA Times)
- Parents question police handling of bike ride-out in Modesto (CBS)
- LA, USC launch urban forestry project for east side (USC)
- Potential touchdown site for Bay Bridge bike path to be a community garden, for now (SF Examiner)
- Large real estate investors are taking over suburban rental market (Bloomberg)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF