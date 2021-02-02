Today’s Headlines
- EPA races to draft interim vehicle emission standards, probably based on CA’s rules (E&E News)
- Republicans anticipate Newsom recall and running for governor (LA Times)
- How are seniors supposed to get to vaccination sites? (Pew)
- Transit agencies get ready for vaccination push (Smart Cities Dive)
- We’ll need to replace the gas tax eventually (CalMatters)
- Twitter’s Big Oil ad loophole (Heated)
- Rail transportation funding is a racial equity issue (Washington Post)
- Mature trees are better; don’t cut them down (The Conversation)
- It’s a new era for mayors (Route Fifty)
- We can invest public dollars for public social benefit (Cities Today)
