Today’s Headlines
- CA needs strong climate leadership (CalMatters)
- The pandemic’s dire effects on transit (Politico)
- San Francisco transit workers raise alarms about COVID risks (SF Chronicle)
- Study: Jobs that carry highest risk of getting COVID (SF Chronicle)
- CA eviction ban extended through June (Sacramento Bee)
- Newsom’s shift on stay-at-home order angers lawmakers (SF Chronicle, Sacramento Bee)
- Roadblocks to converting fleet to electricity (E&E News)
- San Francisco needs data on its rental market (The Frisc)
- Head of San Jose VTA headed to DC (Local News Matters)
- Former LA Councilmember Englander sentenced to prison (LA Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF