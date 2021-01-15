Today’s Headlines
- California has plenty of money right now but only because of a staggering wealth gap (CalMatters)
- Podcast: High-speed rail, saving public transit, ZEVs (Capital Public Radio)
- Hey, industry: There are already plenty of Black bicyclists, you’re just ignoring them (VeloNews)
- San Leandro plans a major road diet (Mercury News)
- Making community engagement more accessible and inclusive (Route Fifty)
- USDOT rules on autonomous vehicles would allow some of them to bypass crash standards (Reuters)
- Fuel economy of cars and light trucks is decreasing, not improving (Green Car Congress)
- Should oil companies be worried about some of their employees? (Heated)
- Monterey Bay power plant is now an electric battery powerhouse (SF Chronicle)
- We need housing for people, not cars (Planetizen)
- Berkeley could ban sales of gas vehicles by 2027 (SFist)
- CA Asm Kevin McCarthy, who supported efforts to overturn election, faces a dilemma (Bakersfield.com)
