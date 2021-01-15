Today’s Headlines

  • California has plenty of money right now but only because of a staggering wealth gap (CalMatters)
  • Podcast: High-speed rail, saving public transit, ZEVs (Capital Public Radio)
  • Hey, industry: There are already plenty of Black bicyclists, you’re just ignoring them (VeloNews)
  • San Leandro plans a major road diet (Mercury News)
  • Making community engagement more accessible and inclusive (Route Fifty)
  • USDOT rules on autonomous vehicles would allow some of them to bypass crash standards (Reuters)
  • Fuel economy of cars and light trucks is decreasing, not improving (Green Car Congress)
  • Should oil companies be worried about some of their employees? (Heated)
  • Monterey Bay power plant is now an electric battery powerhouse (SF Chronicle)
  • We need housing for people, not cars (Planetizen)
  • Berkeley could ban sales of gas vehicles by 2027 (SFist)
  • CA Asm Kevin McCarthy, who supported efforts to overturn election, faces a dilemma (Bakersfield.com)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF