Today’s Headlines

  • Cities should embrace ebikes (Clean Technica)
  • Rumors fly about new USDOT Secretary. Buttigieg? CalSTA’s Kim? (The Hill)
  • More on new head of CARB (Utility Dive)
  • California Amtrak partners ask Congress to revise, clarify charges (Trains)
  • For years, CA police agencies have rejected almost every racial profiling complaint (LA Times)
  • COVID drives record drop in emissions (BBC)
  • There isn’t enough food support for people who need it (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Less restaurant cooking means less leftover oil for biofuels (SF Chronicle)
  • Elon says he moved to Texas. That’s fine. (Curbed)

