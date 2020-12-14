Today’s Headlines
- Cities should embrace ebikes (Clean Technica)
- Rumors fly about new USDOT Secretary. Buttigieg? CalSTA’s Kim? (The Hill)
- More on new head of CARB (Utility Dive)
- California Amtrak partners ask Congress to revise, clarify charges (Trains)
- For years, CA police agencies have rejected almost every racial profiling complaint (LA Times)
- COVID drives record drop in emissions (BBC)
- There isn’t enough food support for people who need it (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Less restaurant cooking means less leftover oil for biofuels (SF Chronicle)
- Elon says he moved to Texas. That’s fine. (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF