Today’s Headlines

Kern County may succeed in widening the last 2-lane stretch of Hwy 46 (Bakersfield.com)

And Marin-Sonoma counties hope to get their highway widening funded by the state, too (Press Democrat)

Half of the US urban labor force is working from home (Bloomberg)

Families who moved into empty Caltrans properties evicted on eve of holiday (SF News, LA Times, LAist)

Millions face potential homelessness as eviction moratorium set to expire (Vox)

Hospitals are under pressure, fear being overwhelmed (SF Chronicle) There may be no relief any time soon (Sacramento Bee)

Did Newsom get played? (Sacramento Bee)

CARB head to retire, may move to US EPA (KTUL)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF