- Kern County may succeed in widening the last 2-lane stretch of Hwy 46 (Bakersfield.com)
- And Marin-Sonoma counties hope to get their highway widening funded by the state, too (Press Democrat)
- Half of the US urban labor force is working from home (Bloomberg)
- Families who moved into empty Caltrans properties evicted on eve of holiday (SF News, LA Times, LAist)
- Millions face potential homelessness as eviction moratorium set to expire (Vox)
- Hospitals are under pressure, fear being overwhelmed (SF Chronicle)
- There may be no relief any time soon (Sacramento Bee)
- Did Newsom get played? (Sacramento Bee)
- CARB head to retire, may move to US EPA (KTUL)
