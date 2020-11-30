Today’s Headlines

  • Kern County may succeed in widening the last 2-lane stretch of Hwy 46 (Bakersfield.com)
  • And Marin-Sonoma counties hope to get their highway widening funded by the state, too (Press Democrat)
  • Half of the US urban labor force is working from home (Bloomberg)
  • Families who moved into empty Caltrans properties evicted on eve of holiday (SF News, LA Times, LAist)
  • Millions face potential homelessness as eviction moratorium set to expire (Vox)
  • Hospitals are under pressure, fear being overwhelmed (SF Chronicle)
  • Did Newsom get played? (Sacramento Bee)
  • CARB head to retire, may move to US EPA (KTUL)

