Today’s Headlines

It’s time to fund highways and public transit equally (Transportation for America)

End irrational enforcement of minor infractions (CalMatters)

No more climate money for fossil-fueled affordable housing (NRDC)

Maybe stay home for Thanksgiving: COVID cases are escalating exponentially (LA Times, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)

San Diego city council approves plan for walkable neighborhoods, growth near transit (KPBS)

Sacramento NIMBYs nix homeless housing at an unused hotel (Sacramento Bee)

