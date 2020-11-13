Today’s Headlines
- It’s time to fund highways and public transit equally (Transportation for America)
- End irrational enforcement of minor infractions (CalMatters)
- No more climate money for fossil-fueled affordable housing (NRDC)
- Maybe stay home for Thanksgiving: COVID cases are escalating exponentially (LA Times, Sacramento Bee, SF Chronicle)
- San Diego city council approves plan for walkable neighborhoods, growth near transit (KPBS)
- Sacramento NIMBYs nix homeless housing at an unused hotel (Sacramento Bee)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF