Today’s Headlines

  • BART facing serious service cuts and layoffs (SF Chronicle)
  • Regional shoreline park opens on remaining bit of old Oakland Bay Bridge (E’ville Eye)
  • Key walk and bike connector route in Marin set to begin construction (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Despite a few loud voices raised in opposition, low-traffic streets are popular (The Guardian)
  • CTC approves funding for state highway, rail, complete streets projects (CTC)
  • Drivers sue Uber for abusing power in Prop 22 campaign (SF Chronicle)
  • Court rules, AGAIN, that Uber and Lyft drivers are legally considered employees (Sacramento Bee)
  • Carbon taxes do not harm jobs, economy (Resources)
  • ExxonMobile claims shift but still funds climate deniers (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Electric cars are not enough by themselves (The Conversation)
  • Court allows US EPA to delay rules on limiting methane (SF Chronicle)

