Today’s Headlines
- BART facing serious service cuts and layoffs (SF Chronicle)
- Regional shoreline park opens on remaining bit of old Oakland Bay Bridge (E’ville Eye)
- Key walk and bike connector route in Marin set to begin construction (Marin Independent Journal)
- Despite a few loud voices raised in opposition, low-traffic streets are popular (The Guardian)
- CTC approves funding for state highway, rail, complete streets projects (CTC)
- Drivers sue Uber for abusing power in Prop 22 campaign (SF Chronicle)
- Court rules, AGAIN, that Uber and Lyft drivers are legally considered employees (Sacramento Bee)
- Carbon taxes do not harm jobs, economy (Resources)
- ExxonMobile claims shift but still funds climate deniers (Union of Concerned Scientists)
- Electric cars are not enough by themselves (The Conversation)
- Court allows US EPA to delay rules on limiting methane (SF Chronicle)
