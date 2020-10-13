Today’s Headlines

City of Healdsburg set to launch pilot e-bike rebate program (Sonoma West)

A plan to fix the US bike shortage (Wired)

Portugal is having a bike moment (World Economic Forum)

Defying the patriarchy on bikes (Bicycling)

SCAG: Designers of the urban planning game (Pasadena Star News)

2020 legislative session recap: What laws states passed this year (NCEL)

How vote-by-mail works against fraud (CalMatters)

Report on dangerous, unlawful use of force against Americans in Portland (Physicians for Human Rights)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF