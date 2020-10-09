Today’s Headlines
- Let’s insist that drivers take responsibility for the congestion they cause, the way we do pedestrians for their safety (City Commentary)
- Pedestrian/bike path between Boron and Desert Lake opens, and men make speeches (Mojave Desert News)
- Can Strava be used to deduce the preferences of all bike riders? Maybe (Medium)
- More on most recent Executive Order from Governor Newsom (SF Chronicle)
- Automakers push back on move to ban gas-powered cars. We’ve been down this road before (Governing)
- The case for reining in car advertising (Mobility Lab)
- COVID inspired Oakland to get real about equitable planning (Next City)
- Uber hoping to push Prop 22 beyond California (Tech Crunch)
- Google unveils its plan for its San Jose “village” (Mercury News)
- The looming crisis in unpaid rent – for renters, small landlords, and local governments (Governing)
- Researchers gave homeless people $7500, found it more than paid for itself – for them and for service providers (CBC)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF