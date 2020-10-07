Today’s Headlines

Does widening roads reduce emissions by allowing drivers to drive at more efficient speeds? No (The Conversation)

Unequal access to jobs and transportation reinforces other inequities (Urban Institute)

More telecommuting will not reduce emissions by itself (The Conversation)

EVs need lithium, and California has it (AltEnergy)

What it would take to get to 100% EV sales in California (Spectrum News)

The road to 100% EVs is steep, but the alternative is costly (SF Chronicle)

CA is just beginning to plan to make roads safer for wildlife (PEW)

What’s at stake in the U.S. Census: funding for road repair, for one (LAist)

California needs to improve and sustain its disaster preparedness culture (CalMatters)

Evictions are on pause, but may renters still can’t pay (Urban Institute)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF