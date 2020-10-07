Today’s Headlines
- Does widening roads reduce emissions by allowing drivers to drive at more efficient speeds? No (The Conversation)
- Unequal access to jobs and transportation reinforces other inequities (Urban Institute)
- More telecommuting will not reduce emissions by itself (The Conversation)
- EVs need lithium, and California has it (AltEnergy)
- What it would take to get to 100% EV sales in California (Spectrum News)
- The road to 100% EVs is steep, but the alternative is costly (SF Chronicle)
- CA is just beginning to plan to make roads safer for wildlife (PEW)
- What’s at stake in the U.S. Census: funding for road repair, for one (LAist)
- California needs to improve and sustain its disaster preparedness culture (CalMatters)
- Evictions are on pause, but may renters still can’t pay (Urban Institute)
