Today’s Headlines

  • Last batch of new trolley cars arrives in San Diego (Times of San Diego)
  • Why didn’t Newsom’s recent executive order address oil drilling? (LA Progressive)
  • Garden Grove will shut down its bike and pedestrian trail to make improvements (OC Breeze)
  • Alameda County approves shifting $400m for new Valley Link rail from jettisoned BART extension (Patch)
  • Kern County makes plans to work on highway, get public input on biking and walking (Antelope Valley Press)
  • Tamika Butler addresses the bike industry (Bicycle Retailer)
  • Newsom signs bill to study extraction of lithium – needed for solar batteries – in California (Green Car Congress)

