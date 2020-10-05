Today’s Headlines
- Last batch of new trolley cars arrives in San Diego (Times of San Diego)
- Why didn’t Newsom’s recent executive order address oil drilling? (LA Progressive)
- Garden Grove will shut down its bike and pedestrian trail to make improvements (OC Breeze)
- Alameda County approves shifting $400m for new Valley Link rail from jettisoned BART extension (Patch)
- Kern County makes plans to work on highway, get public input on biking and walking (Antelope Valley Press)
- Tamika Butler addresses the bike industry (Bicycle Retailer)
- Newsom signs bill to study extraction of lithium – needed for solar batteries – in California (Green Car Congress)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF