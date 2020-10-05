Today’s Headlines

Last batch of new trolley cars arrives in San Diego (Times of San Diego)

Why didn’t Newsom’s recent executive order address oil drilling? (LA Progressive)

Garden Grove will shut down its bike and pedestrian trail to make improvements (OC Breeze)

Alameda County approves shifting $400m for new Valley Link rail from jettisoned BART extension (Patch)

Kern County makes plans to work on highway, get public input on biking and walking (Antelope Valley Press)

Tamika Butler addresses the bike industry (Bicycle Retailer)

Newsom signs bill to study extraction of lithium – needed for solar batteries – in California (Green Car Congress)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF