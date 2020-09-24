Today’s Headlines
- It’s Bike to Work/Wherever Day! You could bike to a nearby protest, perhaps
- From 9 to 2 today, listen to speechifying on California Climate Action Day (YouTube)
- More on Newsom’s executive order banning sales of fossil fuel vehicles 15 years from now (Capitol Weekly, The Verge)
- Comparing climate approaches in Colorado, California (Colorado Sun)
- That terrible smoke may have killed over 1,000 people (Concord Monitor)
- What’s been happening with A.B. 617, the local air monitoring law? Lots of studyin’ (Bloomberg)
- Moving towards clean energy, one vehicle at a time: Cal Maritime celebrates its new zero emission shuttle (Mass Transit)
- San Diego district launches e-bike loan program (Times of San Diego)
- Berkeley asks its residents to help simplify city zoning documents (Berkeleyside)
