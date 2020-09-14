Today’s Headlines
- Governor Newsom: “This is a climate damn emergency” (Capital Public Radio, CalMatters, SF Chronicle)
- How climate change is fueling fires (LA Times)
- And how the fires interact with the pandemic (NBC)
- The 2020 Census, underfunded and rushed, may turn out to be useless – or worse (Route Fifty)
- A single person is delaying eco-friendly projects in San Francisco in the midst of a climate crisis (SF Chronicle)
- In the midst of tense protests, L.A. deputies arrest reporter (LA Times)
- Politics and police unions stopped bill to hold bad cops accountable (LA Times)
- Community services organization buying motels in Escondido for homeless housing (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Turning an L.A. golf course into housing: Would politics allow it? (CityLab)
- It’s “Pedestrian Safety Month” so all the cities and towns remind pedestrians to be careful, now, cars can kill and maim! (Patch)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF