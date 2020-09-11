Today’s Headlines
- No meaningful housing legislation passes in California (Ethan Elkind)
- California’s failure to act on housing affects the entire country (Sightlines)
- Fresno can teach California how to create an inclusive economic recovery (CalMatters)
- Bicycling while black: Policing and planning (UC Davis)
- BART to increase frequency of commute hour service (Daily Cal)
- Buses are a climate solution (Yale Climate Connections)
- Drilling for oil while California burns (New Republic)
- Piloting electric heavy-duty trucks in SoCal (Green Car Congress)
- Even the feds say we must price carbon (Quartz)
- UK climate assembly says ban SUVs, boost bicycling, tax frequent flyers (Forbes)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF