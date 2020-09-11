Today’s Headlines

  • No meaningful housing legislation passes in California (Ethan Elkind)
  • California’s failure to act on housing affects the entire country (Sightlines)
  • Fresno can teach California how to create an inclusive economic recovery (CalMatters)
  • Bicycling while black: Policing and planning (UC Davis)
  • BART to increase frequency of commute hour service (Daily Cal)
  • Buses are a climate solution (Yale Climate Connections)
  • Drilling for oil while California burns (New Republic)
  • Piloting electric heavy-duty trucks in SoCal (Green Car Congress)
  • Even the feds say we must price carbon (Quartz)
  • UK climate assembly says ban SUVs, boost bicycling, tax frequent flyers (Forbes)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF