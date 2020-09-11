Today’s Headlines

No meaningful housing legislation passes in California (Ethan Elkind)

California’s failure to act on housing affects the entire country (Sightlines)

Fresno can teach California how to create an inclusive economic recovery (CalMatters)

Bicycling while black: Policing and planning (UC Davis)

BART to increase frequency of commute hour service (Daily Cal)

Buses are a climate solution (Yale Climate Connections)

Drilling for oil while California burns (New Republic)

Piloting electric heavy-duty trucks in SoCal (Green Car Congress)

Even the feds say we must price carbon (Quartz)

UK climate assembly says ban SUVs, boost bicycling, tax frequent flyers (Forbes)

