Today’s Headlines

  • Lesson from Lafayette: “sue the suburbs” on housing until they give up (East Bay Times)
  • Why is the legislature spending time targeting bike and scooter share? (LA Daily News)
  • Bikes and the changing global economy (NPR)
  • Airlines are returning to SFO (SF Gate)
  • Sacramento transit leaders reject light rail line (Mass Transit)
  • New street breaks ground in Petaluma (Petaluma 360)
  • Connecting racial justice with transportation modeling (Human Transit)
  • Black homeowners face discrimination in appraisals (NY Times)
  • Oakand makes plan to “clear” homeless encampment (Medium)
  • The US Post Office also supplies environmental benefits (Inverse)
  • The corporate chaos behind Republicans’ silence on climate change (New Republic)
  • Latest cap-and-trade auction is doing fine, thanks (EDF)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF