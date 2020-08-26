Today’s Headlines
- Lesson from Lafayette: “sue the suburbs” on housing until they give up (East Bay Times)
- Why is the legislature spending time targeting bike and scooter share? (LA Daily News)
- Bikes and the changing global economy (NPR)
- Airlines are returning to SFO (SF Gate)
- Sacramento transit leaders reject light rail line (Mass Transit)
- New street breaks ground in Petaluma (Petaluma 360)
- Connecting racial justice with transportation modeling (Human Transit)
- Black homeowners face discrimination in appraisals (NY Times)
- Oakand makes plan to “clear” homeless encampment (Medium)
- The US Post Office also supplies environmental benefits (Inverse)
- The corporate chaos behind Republicans’ silence on climate change (New Republic)
- Latest cap-and-trade auction is doing fine, thanks (EDF)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF