Today’s Headlines

  • Connecting Vision Zero and anti-racism (Bike Portland)
  • Racism has shaped public transit, and it’s deeply embedded (Rice University)
  • Trump: “I’ll never ride a bike” (Forbes)
  • The “We Can’t Give Up Cars” Sierra Club creates a “model policy” for adopting electric vehicles (Clean Technica)
  • Will drivers be willing to give up some on-street parking after COVID is over? (PEW)
  • New York is eyeing California’s Uber policies (NY Daily News)
  • California considers keeping gas-fired power plants open after blackouts (LA Times)
  • Internet access is really bad in a lot of places (Route Fifty)

By Melanie Curry |
More coverage of resignation of SF Bike Coalition executive director (SFist) (KQED) Maybe the Expo Line hasn’t reduced nearby congestion, but it’s done plenty more (Planetizen) ICYMI: Report says Berkeley has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions (San Jose Mercury News) Smog declined last year in Southern California (KPCC) What if cycling became even more popular? […]

By Damien Newton |
San Diego Wins Funding for Crucial Link Between Bike Paths (Union-Tribune) High Speed Rail Authority Fires Back at L.A. Times About “Misleading Article” (CAHSR Blog) CalEnviro Screen Adds Housing to Metrics for Sustainable Communities (Safe Routes CA) Feds Declare Support for OC Streetcar As Planning Enters Engineering Phase (RT&S) L.A.’s “Bike Lobby” Going After Unfriendly […]

By Melanie Curry |
Santa Monica’s bike share is ready for the Expo line opening (Global Green) Berkeley develops “Resiliency Strategy” (Berkeleyside) Study looks at why bike share is so much safer than “regular biking” (Vox) People who live in walkable neighborhoods get more exercise (Science Codex) Two reports find that California’s climate change policies will save residents money […]

By Melanie Curry |
CA Legislative Analyst Office releases initial comments on governor’s proposed budget (LAO) Want jobs? Build bike lanes (Fast Company) Coronado is scrapping its bike plan, putting all new bike lanes on hold, starting over (KPBS) This writer believes congestion is the #1 environmental problem in San Diego County (and that wider roads will fix it) […]

Welcome to Streetsblog California

By Damien Newton |
It’s been over seven years since I wrote the “Welcome to LA Streetsblog” post at the first non-New York Streetsblog site. A lot has changed in those seven years. After over a century of car-centric planning, the City of Angels is pedaling away from its reputation as the “car-culture capitol of the world.” As I type […]