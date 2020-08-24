Today’s Headlines
- Connecting Vision Zero and anti-racism (Bike Portland)
- Racism has shaped public transit, and it’s deeply embedded (Rice University)
- Trump: “I’ll never ride a bike” (Forbes)
- The “We Can’t Give Up Cars” Sierra Club creates a “model policy” for adopting electric vehicles (Clean Technica)
- Will drivers be willing to give up some on-street parking after COVID is over? (PEW)
- New York is eyeing California’s Uber policies (NY Daily News)
- California considers keeping gas-fired power plants open after blackouts (LA Times)
- Internet access is really bad in a lot of places (Route Fifty)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF