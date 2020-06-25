Today’s Headlines

With COVID, there are more cyclists: How cities can keep people on their bikes (The Conversation)

Do you porch? (Curbed)

CARB votes today on rules to accelerate adoption of electric trucks (Forbes)

Clean transportation investments would help put people back to work (Daily News)

CA needs better development, better transportation decisions (Capitol Weekly)

Study: CA clean energy policies mainly benefit the rich (LA Times)

Federal “opportunity zones” are not opportunities for Black people (PEW)

AB5 is about you, Uber and Lyft, says CA lawsuit (The Verge)

No more Segways?! (BBC)

San Diego considers “mobility choices” in new housing, taking focus off car parking (NRDC)

If 95% of people wore masks, many lives could be saved (Sacramento Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF