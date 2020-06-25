Today’s Headlines
- With COVID, there are more cyclists: How cities can keep people on their bikes (The Conversation)
- Do you porch? (Curbed)
- CARB votes today on rules to accelerate adoption of electric trucks (Forbes)
- Clean transportation investments would help put people back to work (Daily News)
- CA needs better development, better transportation decisions (Capitol Weekly)
- Study: CA clean energy policies mainly benefit the rich (LA Times)
- Federal “opportunity zones” are not opportunities for Black people (PEW)
- AB5 is about you, Uber and Lyft, says CA lawsuit (The Verge)
- No more Segways?! (BBC)
- San Diego considers “mobility choices” in new housing, taking focus off car parking (NRDC)
- If 95% of people wore masks, many lives could be saved (Sacramento Bee)
