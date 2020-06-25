Today’s Headlines

  • With COVID, there are more cyclists: How cities can keep people on their bikes (The Conversation)
  • Do you porch? (Curbed)
  • CARB votes today on rules to accelerate adoption of electric trucks (Forbes)
  • Clean transportation investments would help put people back to work (Daily News)
  • CA needs better development, better transportation decisions (Capitol Weekly)
  • Study: CA clean energy policies mainly benefit the rich (LA Times)
  • Federal “opportunity zones” are not opportunities for Black people (PEW)
  • AB5 is about you, Uber and Lyft, says CA lawsuit (The Verge)
  • No more Segways?! (BBC)
  • San Diego considers “mobility choices” in new housing, taking focus off car parking (NRDC)
  • If 95% of people wore masks, many lives could be saved (Sacramento Bee)

