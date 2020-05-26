Today’s Headlines
- Is Uber just straight out killing Jump bikes? (Bike Share Museum)
- Santa Barbara closes State Street to car traffic for roomier walking (Edhat)
- Fullerton closes bike route to bikes to allow cafes to open (Fullerton Observer)
- Legislators eye budget talks as an opportunity to reassert authority (KQED)
- Stop claiming Los Angeles has no transit–it’s not true, for one thing (Lisa Schweitzer)
- History of San Francisco on its telephone poles (SF Chronicle)
- Santa Monica’s pedestrian mall’s success (Curbed)
