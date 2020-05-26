Today’s Headlines

There’s still time to join our virtual walk- or bikeathon fundraiser–half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Donate here. Share a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.

  • Is Uber just straight out killing Jump bikes? (Bike Share Museum)
  • Santa Barbara closes State Street to car traffic for roomier walking (Edhat)
  • Fullerton closes bike route to bikes to allow cafes to open (Fullerton Observer)
  • Legislators eye budget talks as an opportunity to reassert authority (KQED)
  • Stop claiming Los Angeles has no transit–it’s not true, for one thing (Lisa Schweitzer)
  • History of San Francisco on its telephone poles (SF Chronicle)
  • Santa Monica’s pedestrian mall’s success (Curbed)

