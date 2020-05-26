Today’s Headlines

There’s still time to join our virtual walk- or bikeathon fundraiser–half of all proceeds will go to California food banks. Donate here. Share a pic, tag it #Walk4Streetsblog or #Bike4Streetsblog.

Is Uber just straight out killing Jump bikes? (Bike Share Museum)

Santa Barbara closes State Street to car traffic for roomier walking (Edhat)

Fullerton closes bike route to bikes to allow cafes to open (Fullerton Observer)

Legislators eye budget talks as an opportunity to reassert authority (KQED)

Stop claiming Los Angeles has no transit–it’s not true, for one thing (Lisa Schweitzer)

History of San Francisco on its telephone poles (SF Chronicle)

Santa Monica’s pedestrian mall’s success (Curbed)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF