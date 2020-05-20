Today’s Headlines

Slow streets are the path to a better city (Curbed)

Rents will drop in the short term, but that may not help long-term affordability (CBS)

Greenhouse gas emissions dropped, but will that be sustained? (SF Chronicle)

How to have a safe family bike ride (NY Times)

Use a bike for at least one trip per week: #GoByBike (PR Newswire)

Have we been relying on traffic deaths for organ donations?? (Kaiser Health News)

Universal telecommuting could increase greenhouse gas emissions, traffic (SSTI)

CA stands to lose a lot of transportation revenue (Planetizen)

How Kansas City’s experiment with zero-fare transit is going (U.S. PIRG)

UC Berkeley to test, deploy sensors and “smart” technology to manage on-campus parking, traffic (Odessa Arts Online)

