Today’s Headlines

  • Public transit during the pandemic (WRCB) and afterwards (Haas)
  • U.S. government seems to think it’s okay for pedestrians to die (Vice)
  • Truck drivers face risks (LA Times)
  • Bay Area extends stay-at-home orders through May (LA Times)
  • L.A. coronavirus cases are still going up (LA Times)
  • Homeless moving into empty Caltrans-owned homes run into problems (Pasadena Weekly)
  • Perils of working from home: Planning commissioner resigns after questionable behavior on Zoom (SF Chronicle)
  • More bike products get tariff exclusions (Bicycle Retailer)
  • A bike shop in Redding is busy (KRCR)
  • Colorado, Nevada join California, Oregon, and Washington in battle against coronavirus (Idaho News)
  • Quiet traffic means opportunity to do major roadwork on L.A. freeway (U.S. News)
  • Spike in speeding citations (The Union, NBC)
  • We need distributed density (TreeHugger)
  • Strong Towns declares the end of the suburban experiment

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF