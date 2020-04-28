Today’s Headlines
- Public transit during the pandemic (WRCB) and afterwards (Haas)
- U.S. government seems to think it’s okay for pedestrians to die (Vice)
- Truck drivers face risks (LA Times)
- Bay Area extends stay-at-home orders through May (LA Times)
- L.A. coronavirus cases are still going up (LA Times)
- Homeless moving into empty Caltrans-owned homes run into problems (Pasadena Weekly)
- Perils of working from home: Planning commissioner resigns after questionable behavior on Zoom (SF Chronicle)
- More bike products get tariff exclusions (Bicycle Retailer)
- A bike shop in Redding is busy (KRCR)
- Colorado, Nevada join California, Oregon, and Washington in battle against coronavirus (Idaho News)
- Quiet traffic means opportunity to do major roadwork on L.A. freeway (U.S. News)
- Spike in speeding citations (The Union, NBC)
- We need distributed density (TreeHugger)
- Strong Towns declares the end of the suburban experiment
