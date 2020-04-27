During the COVID-19 Shutdown, Walk or Bike With Us in Our Virtual Spring Fundraiser! #Walk4Streetsblog, #Bike4Streetsblog

The Streetsblog California team has been casting about for a way to engage our readers, many of whom are stuck at home, and to support some of the many people who really need help right now. We hit on an idea that can encourage people to get exercise in a safe and coronavirus-preventive way: a virtual walk-and-bikeathon.

We’re asking our readers and supporters to get in some miles walking or biking, either outside (following local and state rules and public health department guidance, of course) or inside where you’re spending these long days. Recruit donors, log miles, and support Streetsblog California. Half of the proceeds we raise will go to the California Association of Food Banks to help them feed people who are not in any position to donate.

We’re also offering some exclusive prizes to participants. Any participant who raises and/or donates over $50 will receive an exclusive Streetsblog water bottle, and if you raise and/or donate $100 or more you can also choose an exclusive t-shirt. We’ll have prizes for the largest individual donor/fundraiser, largest group donation, most miles walked, and most miles biked as part of the event.

There’s lots of ways you can make donations to help us in our fundraising drive. You can click here and encourage friends, family, and loved ones to join you in donating. You can also create a Facebook fundraiser. Last, you can go old-school and use this form to recruit donations from friends and family and then either send the donations to Streetsblog in the mail or make an online donation.

Tag #Walk4Streetsblog or #BikeforStreetsblog with pictures, suggestions and tips, and encouragement, leave links here in the comments, and/or tweet @streetsblogcal. We want this experience to be fun for everyone, so please share as much as you can and we’ll post updates throughout the month of May. Which is still Bike Month, even though in a very curtailed way.

We’ll have more details soon, but your virtual walk/bike ride must be completed some time between now and the end of May. We’ll track donations that come through our regular portals starting May 1 (so if you already make a monthly donation, that will be counted towards your total), but if you want to start padding your walkathon/bikeathon totals, you can make a donation today. If a friend, colleague, or loved one is making a donation to support your walking or biking, make sure they include your name in the notes!