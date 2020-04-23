Today’s Headlines
- Outspoken vehicular cycling proponent John Forester has died (Forbes)
- Federal transit relief money: BART, Muni to get largest shares of Bay Area funds (SF Chronicle)
- California highway projects to be reviewed for induced demand (SSTI)
- CHP says speeding has become a big problem (LA Times, Sacramento Bee)
- Sacramento has a new climate plan (Capital Public Radio, Sacramento Bee)
- ACLU pushes for more details on coronavirus cases and testing (CalMatters)
- Privacy concerns about software being developed to trace contacts of coronavirus patients (CalMatters)
- Don’t go there: let the poppies bloom in peace (LA Times)
