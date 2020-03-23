Today’s Headlines
- Revised federal relief bill includes $20 billion for public transit and $58 billion in cheap loans for airlines (Eno Center for Transportation)
- But negotiations are not going great (LA Times, SF Chronicle)
- Fund, build bikeways to help people travel safely during pandemic (Forbes)
- What happens when people stop flying? (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Social distancing: Black Americans are like, “What’s new?” (Brookings)
- Californians stay home (LA Times, River Bender)
- But lots of people are out and about: Garcetti scolds L.A. (LA Times)
- Bay Area parks and beaches see weekend crowds (SF Chronicle)
- In response, Marin County closes its parks (SF Chronicle)
- Will shelter-in-place work? (SF Chronicle)
- Don’t push the button: Australia rolls out automated pedestrian signals to avoid “beg buttons” (AU News)
- Housing construction is considered “essential” and work continues, for now (Sacramento Bee)
- LA Times editorial board supports a people mover serving planned Inglewood stadium
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF