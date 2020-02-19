Today’s Headlines
- Speeding cars kill. So why is CA slow-walking efforts to slow them down? (LA Times)
- What will it take to get upzoning and affordability right? (TransForm)
- Two CA housing bills take lessons from San Diego (KPBS)
- Housing affordability holding back SoCal economy (The Sun)
- Human nature is getting in the way of the development of autonomous cars (Fast Company)
- The false promise of “renewable natural gas” (Vox)
- CA Legislative Analyst wants Newsom to start small on proposed climate loan program (CalMatters)
- PG&E offers community choice energy companies free “zero carbon” electricity–from Diablo Canyon. Nuclear? No, thanks (CBS)
- S.F. needs Sunday parking meters and congestion pricing, says mayor (SF Chronicle)
- CA working on electrifying heavy-duty vehicles (Government Technology)
- North American cities–several in CA–get high rating for climate goals (Al Jazeera)
