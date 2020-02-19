Today’s Headlines

  • Speeding cars kill. So why is CA slow-walking efforts to slow them down? (LA Times)
  • What will it take to get upzoning and affordability right? (TransForm)
  • Two CA housing bills take lessons from San Diego (KPBS)
  • Housing affordability holding back SoCal economy (The Sun)
  • Human nature is getting in the way of the development of autonomous cars (Fast Company)
  • The false promise of “renewable natural gas” (Vox)
  • CA Legislative Analyst wants Newsom to start small on proposed climate loan program (CalMatters)
  • PG&E offers community choice energy companies free “zero carbon” electricity–from Diablo Canyon. Nuclear? No, thanks (CBS)
  • S.F. needs Sunday parking meters and congestion pricing, says mayor (SF Chronicle)
  • CA working on electrifying heavy-duty vehicles (Government Technology)
  • North American cities–several in CA–get high rating for climate goals (Al Jazeera)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF