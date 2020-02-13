Today’s Headlines
- Cycling in Saint Helena is dangerous (Napa Valley Register)
- Healdsburg to add bike wayfinding signs, more bike parking (Healdsburg Tribune)
- Cities can improve cycling, and public health, with better bike lanes (Eco Business)
- Will other cities follow San Francisco’s example and ban cars from certain streets? (LA Times)
- Sacramento county to try again with transportation sales tax measure (Mass Transit)
- Metro to get $1.3 billion federal grant to finish Purple Line to West L.A. (LA Times)
- How to fix public meetings (Curbed)
- LA wins appeal in fight with Uber over scooter, bike data (LA Times)
- Electric trucks ready to hit the road in CA (Transport Topics)
- Another federal appointee–head of USEPA’s western office–is from industry subject to agency’s regulations (LA Times)
- Why Moms4Housing is such a big deal (California Magazine)
- A story of extreme landlord greed (LAist)
