Today’s Headlines

  • Cycling in Saint Helena is dangerous (Napa Valley Register)
  • Healdsburg to add bike wayfinding signs, more bike parking (Healdsburg Tribune)
  • Cities can improve cycling, and public health, with better bike lanes (Eco Business)
  • Will other cities follow San Francisco’s example and ban cars from certain streets? (LA Times)
  • Sacramento county to try again with transportation sales tax measure (Mass Transit)
  • Metro to get $1.3 billion federal grant to finish Purple Line to West L.A. (LA Times)
  • How to fix public meetings (Curbed)
  • LA wins appeal in fight with Uber over scooter, bike data (LA Times)
  • Electric trucks ready to hit the road in CA (Transport Topics)
  • Another federal appointee–head of USEPA’s western office–is from industry subject to agency’s regulations (LA Times)
  • Why Moms4Housing is such a big deal (California Magazine)
  • A story of extreme landlord greed (LAist)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF