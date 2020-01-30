Photos of Car-Free Market (SFGate, SFExaminer)

Senate Rejects SB50, Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, LAT, Daily Breeze)

But It Still Has a Slim Chance to Make it to Governor’s Desk (SacBee)

Info on San Diego Bike Safety Convention Hosted by SD Bike Coalition (Union-Tribune)

Santa Monica Approves New E-Scooter Rules (SMDP)

10 Things To Know About Taking Transit In the SGV (Footnotes)

Vision Zero? San Diego Asks for Residents to Pledge to Ignore Distractions While Driving (Union-Tribune)

Yup, California Hit a 25 Year High on Bike Fatalities Last Year (California Health)

Madera County Supervisor Booked on DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into House (Fresno Bee)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF