  • Photos of Car-Free Market (SFGateSFExaminer)
  • Senate Rejects SB50, Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, LAT, Daily Breeze)
  • But It Still Has a Slim Chance to Make it to Governor’s Desk (SacBee)
  • Info on San Diego Bike Safety Convention Hosted by SD Bike Coalition (Union-Tribune)
  • Santa Monica Approves New E-Scooter Rules (SMDP)
  • 10 Things To Know About Taking Transit In the SGV (Footnotes)
  • Vision Zero? San Diego Asks for Residents to Pledge to Ignore Distractions While Driving (Union-Tribune)
  • Yup, California Hit a 25 Year High on Bike Fatalities Last Year (California Health)
  • Madera County Supervisor Booked on DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into House (Fresno Bee)

