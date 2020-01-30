Today’s Headlines
- Photos of Car-Free Market (SFGate, SFExaminer)
- Senate Rejects SB50, Transit Housing Bill (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, LAT, Daily Breeze)
- But It Still Has a Slim Chance to Make it to Governor’s Desk (SacBee)
- Info on San Diego Bike Safety Convention Hosted by SD Bike Coalition (Union-Tribune)
- Santa Monica Approves New E-Scooter Rules (SMDP)
- 10 Things To Know About Taking Transit In the SGV (Footnotes)
- Vision Zero? San Diego Asks for Residents to Pledge to Ignore Distractions While Driving (Union-Tribune)
- Yup, California Hit a 25 Year High on Bike Fatalities Last Year (California Health)
- Madera County Supervisor Booked on DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into House (Fresno Bee)
