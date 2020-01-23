Today’s Headlines

LA Metro Votes on Providing Free Transit to LAUSD Students Later Today (LAT)

Alameda Looking for Input on How to Make Streets Safer for Bicyclists and Pedestrians (East Bay Times)

Automotive Dealers in San Mateo See Road Diet as Scheme to Kill Their Business (SM Daily Journal)

Check-In on the Ballot Initiatives that Shape the March Ballot in San Diego (Union-Tribune)

With Gas Taxes Funding Roads, How Should CA Capture Revenue from Electric Vehicles? (Governing)

But Businesses in Sonoma Support New Bike Trail by Russian River (Sonoma West)

Leg. Roundup Includes List of SB 50 Opponents (SacBee)

New York Times Discovers People Can Live Car-Free in Los Angeles (NYT)

Letter: Imagine Cycling to an A’s Game Over a Bridge (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Transit Housing Bill Tests Legislator Sincerity (SFChron)

