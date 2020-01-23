Today’s Headlines
- LA Metro Votes on Providing Free Transit to LAUSD Students Later Today (LAT)
- Alameda Looking for Input on How to Make Streets Safer for Bicyclists and Pedestrians (East Bay Times)
- Automotive Dealers in San Mateo See Road Diet as Scheme to Kill Their Business (SM Daily Journal)
- Check-In on the Ballot Initiatives that Shape the March Ballot in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
- With Gas Taxes Funding Roads, How Should CA Capture Revenue from Electric Vehicles? (Governing)
- But Businesses in Sonoma Support New Bike Trail by Russian River (Sonoma West)
- Leg. Roundup Includes List of SB 50 Opponents (SacBee)
- New York Times Discovers People Can Live Car-Free in Los Angeles (NYT)
- Letter: Imagine Cycling to an A’s Game Over a Bridge (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Transit Housing Bill Tests Legislator Sincerity (SFChron)
