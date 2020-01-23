Today’s Headlines

  • LA Metro Votes on Providing Free Transit to LAUSD Students Later Today (LAT)
  • Alameda Looking for Input on How to Make Streets Safer for Bicyclists and Pedestrians (East Bay Times)
  • Automotive Dealers in San Mateo See Road Diet as Scheme to Kill Their Business (SM Daily Journal)
  • Check-In on the Ballot Initiatives that Shape the March Ballot in San Diego (Union-Tribune)
  • With Gas Taxes Funding Roads, How Should CA Capture Revenue from Electric Vehicles? (Governing)
  • But Businesses in Sonoma Support New Bike Trail by Russian River (Sonoma West)
  • Leg. Roundup Includes List of SB 50 Opponents (SacBee)
  • New York Times Discovers People Can Live Car-Free in Los Angeles (NYT)
  • Letter: Imagine Cycling to an A’s Game Over a Bridge (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Transit Housing Bill Tests Legislator Sincerity (SFChron)

