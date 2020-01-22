Today’s Headlines

  • Traffic Up, Crashes Down on Coronado Island (Union-Tribune)
  • But San Diego Still Struggling to Reduce Pedestrian Deaths (Union-Tribune)
  • Poll of San Diegans Shows Support for Car Parking Over Bike Lanes (Union-Tribune)
  • LA Magazine’s Explainer on SB 50
  • Michael Bloomberg Defeated by Confusing BART Fare Gate (SFGate)
  • Rising Inglewood Stadium Brings Gentrification (LAT)
  • Sacramento State and Spin Announce Scooters on Campus (SacBee)
  • Rents Rising in Fresno (Fresno Bee)

