Today’s Headlines
- The environmental cost of convenience (Energy Institute at Haas)
- More frequent service, fewer stops, eliminating some routes: Metro plans a bus network overhaul (LA Times)
- Sacramento to launch on-demand public transportation service (Venture Beat, Future Car)
- In some U.S. cities, public transit gained riders in 2019 (CityLab)
- NHTSA report: U.S. cities with higher rates of cyclist fatalities tend to have low rates of bike commuting (Smart Cities Dive)
- In areas of deep poverty, a bicycle can make all the difference (Forbes)
- Riverside floats a sales tax plan for “traffic relief” (Desert Sun)
- Scary: State task force calls for legally enforceable mandate for cities to reduce homelessness (LA Times)
- Could public housing help? (Curbed)
- Supporters arrive to protect Moms 4 Housing, who took over an empty property in Oakland and are facing eviction (Mercury News)
- CA bill to restrict clean car rebates to vehicles from cooperative automakers stalls (CalMatters)
- The case for never demolishing another building (The Guardian)
