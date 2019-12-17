Today’s Headlines

  • The quiet triumph of bike-share (Curbed)
  • Forget electric cars; e-bikes will be the top-selling EVs (The Verge)
  • San Bernardino plans to offer free Metrolink riders free Lyft rides to Ontario airport (Progressive Railroading)
  • Fresno launches parklet program (Stop and Move)
  • Sonoma County wants input from older and disabled residents on how to make transit better (Patch)
  • Charge tolls, make Metro free, get cars off the road? (Curbed)
  • Construction of CA-Las Vegas bullet train slated to begin in 2020 (Construction Dive)
  • On-demand transit is not a good solution (ShelterForce)
  • How reliable are traffic forecasts? (SSTI)
  • Congressional standoff produces a $1.4T spending package with a little something for everyone (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
  • States are split on climate accords; 24 will reach emissions goals but not the entire country (Pew)

