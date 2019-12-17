Today’s Headlines
- The quiet triumph of bike-share (Curbed)
- Forget electric cars; e-bikes will be the top-selling EVs (The Verge)
- San Bernardino plans to offer free Metrolink riders free Lyft rides to Ontario airport (Progressive Railroading)
- Fresno launches parklet program (Stop and Move)
- Sonoma County wants input from older and disabled residents on how to make transit better (Patch)
- Charge tolls, make Metro free, get cars off the road? (Curbed)
- Construction of CA-Las Vegas bullet train slated to begin in 2020 (Construction Dive)
- On-demand transit is not a good solution (ShelterForce)
- How reliable are traffic forecasts? (SSTI)
- Congressional standoff produces a $1.4T spending package with a little something for everyone (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)
- States are split on climate accords; 24 will reach emissions goals but not the entire country (Pew)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF