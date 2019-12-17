Today’s Headlines

The quiet triumph of bike-share (Curbed)

Forget electric cars; e-bikes will be the top-selling EVs (The Verge)

San Bernardino plans to offer free Metrolink riders free Lyft rides to Ontario airport (Progressive Railroading)

Fresno launches parklet program (Stop and Move)

Sonoma County wants input from older and disabled residents on how to make transit better (Patch)

Charge tolls, make Metro free, get cars off the road? (Curbed)

Construction of CA-Las Vegas bullet train slated to begin in 2020 (Construction Dive)

On-demand transit is not a good solution (ShelterForce)

How reliable are traffic forecasts? (SSTI)

Congressional standoff produces a $1.4T spending package with a little something for everyone (San Gabriel Valley Tribune)

States are split on climate accords; 24 will reach emissions goals but not the entire country (Pew)

