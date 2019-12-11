Today’s Headlines
- Car-free streets will soon be the norm (CityLab)
- Bicycles could save the world (Quartz)
- Lyft says it will stop accepting cash in bike-share equity program (SF Examiner)
- Elon Musk wants to sell armored vehicles (Medium)
- Caltrans makes plans to adapt to climate change (Capital Public Radio)
- Mapping out California transportation agency responsibilities (Medium)
- Commuter rail in Southern California is “ripe for innovation” (Government Technology)
- NYC airport policy blames bicyclists for ruining drivers’ lives (Streetsblog NYC)
- San Diego wants to scrap residential density limits (Archinect)
- Seattle will lower speed limits to reduce traffic deaths (The Seattle Times)
