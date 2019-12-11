Today’s Headlines

  • Car-free streets will soon be the norm (CityLab)
  • Bicycles could save the world (Quartz)
  • Lyft says it will stop accepting cash in bike-share equity program (SF Examiner)
  • Elon Musk wants to sell armored vehicles (Medium)
  • Caltrans makes plans to adapt to climate change (Capital Public Radio)
  • Mapping out California transportation agency responsibilities (Medium)
  • Commuter rail in Southern California is “ripe for innovation” (Government Technology)
  • NYC airport policy blames bicyclists for ruining drivers’ lives (Streetsblog NYC)
  • San Diego wants to scrap residential density limits (Archinect)
  • Seattle will lower speed limits to reduce traffic deaths (The Seattle Times)

