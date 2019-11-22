Today’s Headlines

  • SANDAG to offer minigrants for programs that encourage bicycling (Fox5)
  • SMART’s new train service to Larkspur, Novato launches in December (Press Democrat)
  • Madera Amtrak station to move, again (Stop and Move)
  • Analysis of police stop data in Oakland: Are new policies removing racial bias? (Bike Lab)
  • San Francisco considers a “vacancy tax” on empty storefronts (SF Chronicle)
  • And maybe L.A. should consider one on empty homes (LAist)
  • A.B. 5 and the future of transportation (Forbes)
  • Driver in Arizona AV crash bears the brunt of blame, but so does everyone’s lax attitude (The Verge)
  • New research from Australia shows building, expanding roads increases car traffic (Domain)
  • Like many cities, Bloomington, Indiana talks about climate change but won’t make necessary changes (Transportation Justice)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF