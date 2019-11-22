Today’s Headlines
- SANDAG to offer minigrants for programs that encourage bicycling (Fox5)
- SMART’s new train service to Larkspur, Novato launches in December (Press Democrat)
- Madera Amtrak station to move, again (Stop and Move)
- Analysis of police stop data in Oakland: Are new policies removing racial bias? (Bike Lab)
- San Francisco considers a “vacancy tax” on empty storefronts (SF Chronicle)
- And maybe L.A. should consider one on empty homes (LAist)
- A.B. 5 and the future of transportation (Forbes)
- Driver in Arizona AV crash bears the brunt of blame, but so does everyone’s lax attitude (The Verge)
- New research from Australia shows building, expanding roads increases car traffic (Domain)
- Like many cities, Bloomington, Indiana talks about climate change but won’t make necessary changes (Transportation Justice)
