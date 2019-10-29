Today’s Headlines
- 57 Peds Died in Sacramento Last Year, California Braces for More (SacBee)
- Anti-Safety Op/Ed Uses Example Projects That Were Removed Years Ago… (OC Register)
- …Biking in L.A. Thoroughly Destroys the Op/Ed’s Many Falsehoods
- Awesome Open Streets Event, CiclaSDia Last Weekend (10 News)
- Bay Area – Public Transit Delays from Downed Trees, Power Lines (Hoodline)
- Republican Response to Bay Area Power Crisis, Let’s Pollute More! (SacBee)
- More Bike Lanes Coming to Carlsbad (Union-Tribune)
- LAT Editorial: Climate Change Has Set California On Fire
…Most Californians Favor Limiting Building In Fire-Prone Areas (LAT)
…Power Outages Could Make Fighting Climate Change More Difficult (LAT)
