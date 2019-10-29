Today’s Headlines

  • 57 Peds Died in Sacramento Last Year, California Braces for More (SacBee)
  • Anti-Safety Op/Ed Uses Example Projects That Were Removed Years Ago… (OC Register)
  • Biking in L.A. Thoroughly Destroys the Op/Ed’s Many Falsehoods
  • Awesome Open Streets Event, CiclaSDia Last Weekend (10 News)
  • Bay Area – Public Transit Delays from Downed Trees, Power Lines (Hoodline)
  • Republican Response to Bay Area Power Crisis, Let’s Pollute More! (SacBee)
  • More Bike Lanes Coming to Carlsbad (Union-Tribune)
  • LAT Editorial: Climate Change Has Set California On Fire
    …Most Californians Favor Limiting Building In Fire-Prone Areas (LAT)
    …Power Outages Could Make Fighting Climate Change More Difficult (LAT)

