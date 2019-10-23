Today’s Headlines
- Grover Beach installs berms to protect bike lanes, then quickly votes to remove them (KSBY)
- Angie Schmitt is taking on the pedestrian safety crisis (The Urbanist)
- Central Valley electeds continue pushing to reinstate “deleted” highway projects that weren’t actually deleted (Visalia Times Delta)
- California ditched coal; is natural gas next? (LA Times)
- Transportation is the fastest growing source of emissions (World Resources Institute)
- London’s experiment with a low-emission zone shows quick success (Intelligent Transport)
- International mining corp to begin extracting lithium for EV batteries from waste pilings in Death Valley (Transport Topics)
- Who’s really leaving California, and does it matter? (Curbed)
- Facebook pledges $1 billion for housing (New York Times)
- Facebook, USF, Silicon Valley Community Foundation join forces on housing shortage (Mercury News)
- CARB releases nation’s first electric truck standard (Freight Wave)
- Cities with more black residents rely more on income from traffic tickets and fines (CityLab)
