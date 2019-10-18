Today’s Headlines

Newsom claps back at charges that S.B. 1 funds are being diverted (Politico)

UC Santa Barbara (along with UC Irvine, Davis) goes platinum on bike friendly scale: bike share and bike master plan

How the bicycle changed the world for women (Jalopnik)

More on new Congressional transportation caucus (Curbed)

Blue line, er, A line to Long Beach to reopen soon (LA Times)

Office of Traffic Safety grants go out; Bakersfield gets one to “promote” bike, ped safety (Turnto23)

Tolling and restricting cars reduces traffic (City Commentary)

Charging for parking can create jobs, cut car use, slash pollution (Forbes)

