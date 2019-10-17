Today’s Headlines
- Fight climate change. Ride a bike (Bicycling)
- Your dream car is an e-bike (Willamette Week)
- BART proposes letting its SFO riders go through security lines faster (SFist)
- US EPA bypassed its own west coast team, hired political appointees to target California (New York Times)
- Developer Ghielmetti retires from CA Transportation Commission, joins High-Speed Rail board (SF Chronicle)
- So much work goes into fighting to protect people, environment from lax oil industry practices (NRDC)
- Hostile design continues to ruin public spaces (Design Week)
- Car ownership is rising (Wired)
- What happens when a city bans cars? (BBC)
- Caltrans says it saved $233 million by being more efficient (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF