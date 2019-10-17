Today’s Headlines

  • Fight climate change. Ride a bike (Bicycling)
  • Your dream car is an e-bike (Willamette Week)
  • BART proposes letting its SFO riders go through security lines faster (SFist)
  • US EPA bypassed its own west coast team, hired political appointees to target California (New York Times)
  • Developer Ghielmetti retires from CA Transportation Commission, joins High-Speed Rail board (SF Chronicle)
  • So much work goes into fighting to protect people, environment from lax oil industry practices (NRDC)
  • Hostile design continues to ruin public spaces (Design Week)
  • Car ownership is rising (Wired)
  • What happens when a city bans cars? (BBC)
  • Caltrans says it saved $233 million by being more efficient (SF Chronicle)

