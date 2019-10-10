Today’s Headlines

  • The case for Complete Streets (The Dirt)
  • Inequality is slowing cities to a crawl (Atlantic)
  • Stanford project works to shift commute habits (Palo Alto Online)
  • New leadership needed if San Francisco wants to see trains (SF Examiner)
  • Richmond vs. Chevron (The Guardian)
  • Climate emissions in California are mostly from cars (Grist)
    • But we can avoid talking about what that means if we focus on wildfire emissions (Phys.org)
  • Air Resources Board says federal EPA is to blame for the backlog it wants to punish CA for (Bloomberg)
  • Local media and leaders add fuel to the confusion about Highway 99, 46 funding instead of explaining what actually happened (Fox, Sun)
  • Trade rules emerge as a climate weapon in Europe (Phys.org)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF