Today’s Headlines
- The case for Complete Streets (The Dirt)
- Inequality is slowing cities to a crawl (Atlantic)
- Stanford project works to shift commute habits (Palo Alto Online)
- New leadership needed if San Francisco wants to see trains (SF Examiner)
- Richmond vs. Chevron (The Guardian)
- Climate emissions in California are mostly from cars (Grist)
- But we can avoid talking about what that means if we focus on wildfire emissions (Phys.org)
- Air Resources Board says federal EPA is to blame for the backlog it wants to punish CA for (Bloomberg)
- Local media and leaders add fuel to the confusion about Highway 99, 46 funding instead of explaining what actually happened (Fox, Sun)
- Trade rules emerge as a climate weapon in Europe (Phys.org)
