Today’s Headlines

newspaper-1
  • Different takes on climate emissions report:
  • How Smart Growth can help reduce driving (Planetizen)
  • Hmmm, people are starting to notice that restricting other traffic can speed up transit (Fast Company)
  • In Amsterdam and in the U.S., people have had to demand traffic safety via protests (CityLab)
  • San Francisco built a park on a building (NY Times)
  • New Muni buses don’t need the overhead wire (SF Chronicle)
  • In Cupertino, a new on-demand shuttle launches (TechCrunch)
  • Lots of confusion about funding to widen Highway 99:
    • “It’s a slap in the face” (SJV Sun)
    • Did the governor’s executive order take away gas tax funding for it? (Your Central Valley)
    • No. But there is still a lot of outrage (ABC30)
    • And confusion (Fresno Bee)
  • Newsom signs statewide rent cap into law (Pasadena Star News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF