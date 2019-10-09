Today’s Headlines
- Different takes on climate emissions report:
- Californians need to drive less (CALmatters, Desert Sun)
- Or get rid of their SUVs (KQED)
- Or maybe just stop fires? (LA Times)
- But some still say electrification is the answer (ACEEE)
- How Smart Growth can help reduce driving (Planetizen)
- Hmmm, people are starting to notice that restricting other traffic can speed up transit (Fast Company)
- In Amsterdam and in the U.S., people have had to demand traffic safety via protests (CityLab)
- San Francisco built a park on a building (NY Times)
- New Muni buses don’t need the overhead wire (SF Chronicle)
- In Cupertino, a new on-demand shuttle launches (TechCrunch)
- Lots of confusion about funding to widen Highway 99:
- “It’s a slap in the face” (SJV Sun)
- Did the governor’s executive order take away gas tax funding for it? (Your Central Valley)
- No. But there is still a lot of outrage (ABC30)
- And confusion (Fresno Bee)
- Newsom signs statewide rent cap into law (Pasadena Star News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF