It’s Clean Air Day, and Walk and Roll to School Day

  • Which means free transit rides today in San Diego (10News) and Santa Clarita (The Signal)
  • Sacramento youth get free transit rides from now on (Fox40)
  • People hate long commutes (LAist)
  • Drivers are breathing a lot of harmful air pollution (The Conversation)
  • Parks are a public health solution (CALmatters)
  • As is affordable, stable housing (CALmatters)
  • Film review: Motherload brings hope (RobHopkins)
  • A new city rises outside of Fresno. Where are the jobs? (Fresno Bee)
  • 21 solutions to road deaths (Transportist)
  • The middle class can’t afford its cars (Wall Street Journal)
  • Emeryville to build a new shelter for homeless families from Oakland (SF Chronicle)
  • The past, and future, of the pedestrian mall (Curbed)
  • A fake environmental group foiled legislation to reduce plastic use in California (SF Chronicle)
  • UPS gets the green light to use drones for deliveries (The Hill)

