Today’s Headlines
It’s Clean Air Day, and Walk and Roll to School Day
- Which means free transit rides today in San Diego (10News) and Santa Clarita (The Signal)
- Sacramento youth get free transit rides from now on (Fox40)
- People hate long commutes (LAist)
- Drivers are breathing a lot of harmful air pollution (The Conversation)
- Parks are a public health solution (CALmatters)
- As is affordable, stable housing (CALmatters)
- Film review: Motherload brings hope (RobHopkins)
- A new city rises outside of Fresno. Where are the jobs? (Fresno Bee)
- 21 solutions to road deaths (Transportist)
- The middle class can’t afford its cars (Wall Street Journal)
- Emeryville to build a new shelter for homeless families from Oakland (SF Chronicle)
- The past, and future, of the pedestrian mall (Curbed)
- A fake environmental group foiled legislation to reduce plastic use in California (SF Chronicle)
- UPS gets the green light to use drones for deliveries (The Hill)
