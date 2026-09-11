Friday’s Headlines
Update on state legislation, More Waymo, Better Parking/Safety in Socal, 101 Sinking...
9:45 AM PDT on September 11, 2026
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More from Streetsblog California
The Week in Short Videos
Road widenings, Fresno County Transportation Tax, Hilton's folly, and LAX's transit station
September 11, 2026
I Care About E-Bike Safety 0.02 Percent of The Time
Click-bait media outlets would have you think we should drop everything and do something about the scary threat of battery-powered bicycles and battery-powered motorcycles. But are either the biggest threat that road users face?
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L.A. City Breaks Ground on Spring/Alameda Bike/Walk Improvements
The $7.5 million 1.2-mile Spring/Alameda project is upgrading walk and bike access to Union Station, Chinatown Station, L.A. State Historic Park, El Pueblo, the L.A. River, and more
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Steve Hilton’s Plan to Abolish the DMV and Slash Fees Is Not a Serious Proposal
Pothole populist Steve Hilton is at it again
September 10, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
It's a mostly good news day with updates on ballot measures and construction....of course, we're all still baking.
September 10, 2026