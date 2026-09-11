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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Update on state legislation, More Waymo, Better Parking/Safety in Socal, 101 Sinking...
9:45 AM PDT on September 11, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • E-Bike Safety Classes Coming in CA (SAFE/Facebook)
  • State Bill Could Curb Street Takeovers (SAFE)
  • Waymo Coming to Oakland (Oaklandside)
  • Long Beach Ups Parking Fines To Fill Budget Gap (LB Post)
  • Santa Monica Approves Red Light Cameras, 14th Bikeway Project (SMDPMV Voice)
  • Podcast: Who is Responsible for S.F.’s Cycling Deaths? (SFStandard)
  • 101 Sinking Into Ocean in Carlsbad (Union-Trib)
  • Duffy Only USDOT Secretary Because Trump Was Out of Other Cabinet Spots (Jalopnik)
  • Gas Prices Continue to Climb (EastBayTimes)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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